Pickup Truck Strikes 4 Cyclists On California Charity Ride

Filed Under: bicyclist hit, Hit And Run, Marin, Petaluma
(Credit: Thinkstock)

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said a pickup truck driver struck four cyclists on a charity fundraising bike ride in Northern California, severely injuring at least one of the riders, then drove away.

California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said the hit-and-run happened Saturday on a rural road southwest of Petaluma that’s popular with cyclists, especially on the weekends.

Witnesses told investigators the driver of a dark blue Dodge Ram with no front license plate appeared to intentionally swerve to the right side of the road, striking the group of cyclists.

Barclay said all four victims were injured and one man was flown to the hospital with critical injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch