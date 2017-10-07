WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

South Bay Area Music Teacher Arrested On Blackmail And Sex Charges

Filed Under: Arrest, Bay Area, San Jose, Sex crime, Teacher Arrested
arrest generic, handcuffs generic
(credit: CBS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a music teacher at a San Jose middle school on suspicion of having a three-year sexual relationship with a student and threatening to post nude photos of the victim.

Police said Saturday that detectives looking into the matter found that 34-year-old Samuel Neipp began the relationship began when the victim was 13 and one of his students at Dartmouth Middle School.

Police said he used his position of authority to exploit the victim into a sexual relationship.

He was arrested Friday and booked into jail for investigation of blackmail and multiple sex-related charges.

Neipp was also an assistant band director at Branham High School.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch