The Latest: Pence Speaks At Las Vegas Prayer Service

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shooting.

Pence spoke Saturday afternoon at a prayer service in Las Vegas honoring the 58 victims killed last Sunday in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Pence says those killed were taken before their time. But he says, “Their names and their stories will forever be etched into the hearts of the American people.”

Fifty-eight doves were released outside on the steps of City Hall. They flew in a wide arc before disappearing into the distance as someone shouted, “God bless America!”

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led gunman Stephen Paddock to carry out the attack.

The family of a California man killed in the Las Vegas shooting is asking a judge to appoint a special administrator to take control of the gunman’s assets.

Attorneys for the family of 56-year-old John Phippen filed the petition in Clark County, Nevada, on Friday.

The court filing asks a judge to appoint the county’s public administrator to take control of gunman Stephen Paddock’s estate. The petition says that’s a necessary step to allow lawsuits to be brought against Paddock’s estate.

Phippen was one of 58 victims killed when Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite last Sunday. Hundreds of others were injured before Paddock took his own life.

Friends have said the father of six from Santa Clarita, California, was always willing to lend an ear — or a cold beer — to a friend in need.

