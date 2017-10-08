Calif. Democrat Feinstein Hints At Senate Re-Election Run

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 3: Senate Judiciary member Sen. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey is expected to answer questions about Russian involvement into the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) — California Democrat Dianne Feinstein is giving her strongest hints so far that she’s going to seek a fifth full Senate term in 2018.

She tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “I’m ready for a good fight. I’ve got things to fight for.”

Feinstein is age 84 — and is the oldest current senator.

She’s been publicly noncommittal about a 2018 run, and when she was asked in a recent television interview whether she was “up for another six years,” she replied: “Well, we will see, won’t we.”

But Feinstein is telling NBC that she’s “in a position where I can be effective, and hopefully that means something to California.”

Feinstein, who had a pacemaker implanted in January, joined the Senate in 1992 after winning a special election.

