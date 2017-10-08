Motorcyclist Killed After Rear Ending SUV On Hwy 65 in Roseville

3Strands Global Foundation Viva L’Auto and Fundraiser3Strands Global Foundation was honored to plan the 8th Annual Viva L’Auto event, on September 30, 2017 – an evening featuring the Automobiles of the Niello Concours at Serrano. A gorgeous evening at the Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom; the guests filled the venue listening and dancing to live music provided by Soultones Band, delicious food and wine, a fantastic live auction led by David Sobon and a wonderful array of silent auction items to bid on. 3Strands Global Foundation is committed to the vision of a world free of human trafficking.