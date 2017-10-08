Motorcyclist Killed After Rear Ending SUV On Hwy 65 in Roseville

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) – A motorcyclist was killed late Saturday afternoon after he rear ended an SUV on southbound highway 65 in Roseville, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near Pleasant Grove Boulevard.
CHP officials say a 59-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander, traveling in the No. 1 traffic lane at approximately 15 mph, when the rider of a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle switched lanes and collided with the Highlander at a high rate of speed.
The force from the impact ejected the rider, a 22-year-old male whose name has not yet been released, onto the roadway. He was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased, CHP said.
Officials say the driver of the Toyota Highlander did not sustain any injuries. Neither alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in the collision.