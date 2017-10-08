Sheriff’s Department Investigating After Man Found Shot, Dead

Filed Under: dead, Homicide, Investigation, Sacramento, shot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) – One man was shot and killed in Sacramento Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies arrived at the 2200 block of Edison Avenue around 7:25 a.m. after someone called saying there was a man lying in the front yard of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

homicide edison avenue from manny Sheriffs Department Investigating After Man Found Shot, Dead

Sheriff’s deputies had responded to the area several hours earlier around 2:30 a.m. connected to a report of gunshots being heard, deputies said. At that time, deputies were unable to locate evidence of anyone being shot.

The victim has been identified as a man in his late 30s.  His identity will be made available by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office, after notification has been made to his next of kin.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. No motive or suspect description has been established, deputies said.

If you have any information, the Sheriff’s Department asks that you to call them at (916) 874-5115.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch