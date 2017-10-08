Uber Driver And Passengers Shot On I-880 In Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said an Uber driver and two passengers were shot by someone in another car on a freeway in Oakland.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Robert Nacke said the passengers were returning from a party and riding in the Uber driver’s Toyota Highlander when they were shot at early Sunday on Interstate 880.

Investigators believed the passengers were targeted by the shooter, though Nacke had no immediate information on why they were targeted.

Nacke said the driver and passengers drove to the hospital to seek treatment for their gunshot wounds. He had no information on the extent of their injuries.

The CHP close southbound lanes of the freeway for several hours to search for evidence.

