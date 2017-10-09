NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest evacuation orders | Road closures | Weather/air quality forecast | Wildfires Torch More Than 1,500 Structures

Blow Back: The Lo-Down – 10/9

Hour 1

NDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 24: Frank Gore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

I(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about the Kings preseason loss to the Lakers on Sunday night.  The guys also went over the Sunday games from Week 5 of the NFL.  They also talked about Frank Gore having the 7th most rushing yards in NFL history, and ask if he is a Hall of Famer.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to throw a pass during the first quarter of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the Kansas City Chiefs going 5 and 0, and ask how well they’ll do for the rest of the season.  Next, the guys give their Best and Worst from over the weekend.  The guys also talked about the Vice President’s political stunt in Indianapolis, and Jerry Jones threatening players who “disrespect” the flag.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 16: Donald Penn #72 of the Oakland Raiders talks to the head linesman John McGrath #5 after a play in the first quater against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on November 16, 2014 in San Diego, California.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Raiders third loss in a row, and what it’s going to take to get the team turned around. Next, the guys gave their Overreactions after the Week 5 Sunday games.  They also previewed tonight’s Kings preseason game against the Trailblazers.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

