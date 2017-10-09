Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about the Kings preseason loss to the Lakers on Sunday night. The guys also went over the Sunday games from Week 5 of the NFL. They also talked about Frank Gore having the 7th most rushing yards in NFL history, and ask if he is a Hall of Famer.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the Kansas City Chiefs going 5 and 0, and ask how well they'll do for the rest of the season. Next, the guys give their Best and Worst from over the weekend. The guys also talked about the Vice President's political stunt in Indianapolis, and Jerry Jones threatening players who "disrespect" the flag.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Raiders third loss in a row, and what it's going to take to get the team turned around. Next, the guys gave their Overreactions after the Week 5 Sunday games. They also previewed tonight's Kings preseason game against the Trailblazers.

