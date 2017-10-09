NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest evacuation orders | Road closures | Weather/air quality forecast | Wildfires Torch More Than 1,500 Structures

ESPN Suspends Jemele Hill After Tweets On Cowboys, Jerry Jones

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Co-host ESPN2's His & Hers Jemele Hill speaks at the Why Are We Still Talking About This? Women & Sport in 2016 panel at Liberty Theater during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) – ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media.

Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist.”

Hill targeted Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.

Hill tweeted Sunday that fans who disagree with Jones should target the team’s advertisers and not buy the team’s merchandise. She clarified Monday she was not calling for an NFL boycott.

ESPN said in a statement Monday that Hill and all employees were reminded in the aftermath of the Trump tweet that posts that may reflect negatively on the company would have consequences.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

