Wildfires Force Evacuations In Butte, Napa, Nevada, Sonoma, Yuba Counties

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13/AP) – The latest on wildfires burning across the state on Monday:

5:11 a.m.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for a rapidly growing fire in Yuba County.

The Cascade Fire has burned about 2500 acres as of early Monday morning. Evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas: Highway 20, Loma Rica Road to Marysville Road, from Marysville Road, north to Willow Glen Road, Las Verjeles to the Yuba County line, Iowa City Road north to Yuba County line, Collins Lake south to along Marysville Road to Highway 20, east along Highway 20 to the Nevada County line.

Yuba County Sheriff's Dept.says voluntary evacuation orders for Brown's Valley is now mandatory because the fire has shifted east. pic.twitter.com/5ULq1HX6Ky — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) October 9, 2017

An emergency shelter is being set up at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. The facility can handle large animals, officials say.

4:25 a.m.

Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.

The Press Democrat reports that mandatory evacuations were ordered after a blaze broke out late Sunday near Santa Rosa, which is 54 miles (87 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to help firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers with evacuations.

Multiple fires broke out Sunday night as strong winds buffeted the area. Emergency lines were inundated with callers reporting smoke in the area.

Downed trees were blocking parts of one rural road and fires were burning on both sides of Highway 12 as gusts reached up to 60 mph (96.5 kph).

Cal Fire says firefighters were battling a 200-acre (80.9-hectare) fire in Napa County.

