Raiders’ Donald Penn Confronts Heckling Fan After Sunday’s Loss [Video]

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

All of Oakland weren’t too happy with the 30-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at home Sunday afternoon.

Fans have been rightfully frustrated as the projected-Super Bowl contending Oakland Raiders have started the season 2-3 and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

While leaving the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum after the defeat, Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn confronted a heckling fan. He got out of his car and continued to use explicit language to the fan as the two went back and forth while security guards stood in the middle of the situation.

Since the video arose yesterday, both sides have made an argument about the situation. Penn tweeted a photo, calling the fan a “fake” and that he was trying to heckle Penn into fighting to receive compensation through lawsuit.

To all athletes out there be aware of fake fans tryna extort you I'm glad I didn't punch dude like I wanted 2 he had this all planned out pic.twitter.com/A2gAXLNk04 — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) October 9, 2017

KHTK‘s Carmichael Dave, however, tweeted an Instagram post that showed conversations between the two prior to the game. It shows Penn and the fan exchanging threats.

The post begins as the fan wrote “…two weeks ago this chump called me a (explicit) as you can read for yourself” but it doesn’t go into the whole back story. In their conversation, you can clearly see Penn saying “Next time you at the game say it to my face also lol kid.”

You can see the tweet here. (NSFW)

Here’s the video of the situation (Also NSFW).

What are your thoughts? Was it Penn that was out of line, feeling frustrated with the loss, or was it the fan, who was clearly putting down his own team?