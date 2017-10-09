NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest evacuation orders | Live coverage | Road closures | Weather/air quality forecast

Weekend full of losses: The Drive – 10/9

HOUR 1

gettyimages 859096212 Weekend full of losses: The Drive 10/9

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dave had Pierre Noujaim from ABC 10 in today. They talked about the Miami Dolphins coach who was on video doing cocaine, as well as the Raiders, 49ers and Kings losses on Sunday.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

gettyimages 856427208 Weekend full of losses: The Drive 10/9

Credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

In the second hour, Dave and Pierre talked about the szechuan sauce craze at McDonald’s, and also talked about the Raiders loss to the Ravens. Then they took a dive into Week 5 of the NFL season and broke down some of the weekend’s games.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

penn post Weekend full of losses: The Drive 10/9In the top of the third hour Dave and Pierre talked about Donald Penn’s altercation with a fan outside the stadium. Then they discussed Mike Pence leaving the 49ers-Colts game because of the national anthem protests

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

