HOUR 1

Dave had Pierre Noujaim from ABC 10 in today. They talked about the Miami Dolphins coach who was on video doing cocaine, as well as the Raiders, 49ers and Kings losses on Sunday.

HOUR 2

In the second hour, Dave and Pierre talked about the szechuan sauce craze at McDonald’s, and also talked about the Raiders loss to the Ravens. Then they took a dive into Week 5 of the NFL season and broke down some of the weekend’s games.

HOUR 3

In the top of the third hour Dave and Pierre talked about Donald Penn’s altercation with a fan outside the stadium. Then they discussed Mike Pence leaving the 49ers-Colts game because of the national anthem protests

