Two Men Arrested In Connection With Fatal Weekend Shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a man’s shooting death in Sacramento on Sunday.

Corey Crawley and Elijah Varnado, both 22, and from Sacramento, were arrested early Monday morning in the death of the 39-year-old male victim who remains unidentified, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Crawley was booked into the Sacramento Main Jail on a murder charge and Vernado was booked into jail on charges of being an accessory after the fact and for violating the terms of his parole. They were booked to jail and have been denied bail.

The shooting investigation began around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday Deputies arrived at the 2200 block of Edison Avenue after someone called saying there was a man lying in the front yard of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies had responded to the area several hours earlier around 2:30 a.m. connected to a report of gunshots being heard, deputies said. At that time, deputies were unable to locate evidence of anyone being shot.

The victim’s identity will be made available by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office after notification has been made to his next of kin.