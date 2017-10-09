Tree Mortality, Dry Fuels Complicating Fire Fight Near West Point

WEST POINT (CBS13) – The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating an area of West Point because of an early morning fire.

Right now, Cal Fire says the Point Fire is burning about 150 to 200 acres in timber. It ignited near Highway 26 and Higdon Road in an area heavily impacted by tree mortality.

That’s where strong winds knocked down several dead trees – at one point – making it difficult for crews to get to the flames.

About 120 customers are also without power.

#PointFire burning in #TreeMortality area. Lots of dead and dry fuels. Low relative humidity and high winds. pic.twitter.com/8d3iyKSloX — CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) October 9, 2017

The fire is threatening homes at this time, but crews don’t know if any were damaged or destroyed.

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for Higdon Road, Higdon Spink Road and Spink Road.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

Evacuation centers are set up at the West Point Community Church and the Pioneer Sierra Baptist Church in Pioneer.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.