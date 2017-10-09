NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest evacuation orders | Live coverage | Road closures | Weather/air quality forecast

Homes Burned In Raging Wine Country Wildfires

NAPA (CBS) — Wind-whipped wildfires roared to life Sunday night and early Monday across Wine Country, burning buildings, forcing hundreds of evacuations including two hospitals and injuring several people.

The Atlas Peak fire was the largest of several wildfires, quickly growing to more than 200 acres near Napa. Meanwhile, the fire on Tubbs Lane near Calistoga had burned several buildings and sent several people to the hospital to be treated for burns.

Cal Fire said firefighters were battling several blazes in Sonoma County. One of the largest was in the area of Porter Creek Road and Petrified Forest Road near Calistoga where mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents along Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd.

Early Monday morning, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said fires had erupted at Mark West Springs and Riebli roads in Santa Rosa, at Shiloh and Conde roads in Windsor and at Highway 116 and Fredericks Road in Sebastopol.

