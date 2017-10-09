NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest evacuation orders | Live coverage | Road closures | Weather/air quality forecast

Cascade Fire In Yuba County Grows To 5,000 Acres

Filed Under: cascade fire, Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Cascade Fire in Yuba County has grown to 5,000 acres, Cal Fire says.

Firefighters have not been able to contain the fire which is burning near Marysville and Willow Glen roads in the town of Loma Rica.

The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds has been opened as a shelter for evacuees. The main exhibit building is being used for people, the barn is being used for large animals and other buildings are available for small animals, according to a statement from the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.

Loma Rica is about 57 miles north of Sacramento.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch