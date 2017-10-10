Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about last night’s Monday Night Football game, and their thoughts on Mitch Trubisky’s first game as a starter. The guys also talked some NBA preseason, and what to think of the Houston Rockets lineup this season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about some of the injuries in the NFL and then got in to “One Small Thought.” Next, the guys talked about the Uninterrupted video about Josh Gordon and his struggles with drugs, and ask if he will ever come back to the NFL. The guys also talked about Roger Goodell’s letter about the NFL and the National Anthem. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kings loss last night, and how the team looks before the season opener next week. The guys also gave their “Winners and Losers” from Week 5 of the NFL, and previewed the Week 6 games. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.