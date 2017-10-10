WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13 NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 15 dead so far | Trump pledges support | Road closures | Weather/air quality forecast

99 Problems But A Mitch Ain’t One: The Lo-Down – 10/10

Filed Under: MLB, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about last night’s Monday Night Football game, and their thoughts on Mitch Trubisky’s first game as a starter.  The guys also talked some NBA preseason, and what to think of the Houston Rockets lineup this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 455731378 99 Problems But A Mitch Aint One: The Lo Down 10/10

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about some of the injuries in the NFL and then got in to “One Small Thought.”  Next, the guys talked about the Uninterrupted video about Josh Gordon and his struggles with drugs, and ask if he will ever come back to the NFL.  The guys also talked about Roger Goodell’s letter about the NFL and the National Anthem.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 9: Archie Goodwin #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers goes up for a dunk against the Sacramento Kings during a preseason game on October 9, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kings loss last night, and how the team looks before the season opener next week.  The guys also gave their “Winners and Losers” from Week 5 of the NFL, and previewed the Week 6 games.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch