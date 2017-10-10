VP Pence Praises Work Of Crews Battling California Wildfires

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in the Sacramento area on Tuesday, praising the work of the crews trying to battle the wildfires that have overwhelmed parts of Northern California.

The vice president visited the operations at the California Office of Emergency Services and delivered a short statement.

“We are profoundly inspired and grateful by the firefighters that are in the fight – in many cases, men and women whose own homes have been affected by these wildfires,” Pence said.

Pence promised more help would be coming from the federal government, including additional air tankers and hose lines.

Pence also said the president approved California Gov. Jerry Brown’s request for a federal disaster declaration.

Monday, Pence arrived in Sacramento to discuss tax reform. He toured Stroppini Enterprises, a manufacturing firm in Rancho Cordova, and later held a roundtable discussion with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy about the need to simplify the country’s current tax code.

Later Monday, Pence attended a fundraiser at the Downtown Sacramento Hyatt Regency.