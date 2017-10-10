Over 100 Reported Missing In Sonoma County Wildfires

SONOMA (AP) – A Northern California county says it has received more than 100 missing-person reports as family and friends scramble to locate loved ones while wildfires ravage the state.

Scott Alonso, communications director for Sonoma County, says the reports have come via calls to a hotline the county set up for the missing.

It is possible that many or most of the missing are safe but simply can’t be reached because of the widespread loss of cell service and other communications.

The firestorm consuming the state has killed at least 10 people, seven of whom were in Sonoma County.

Clayton Boyer, volunteer FF from Santa Cruz, saves one home in Sunset Vista neighborhood. All other homes burned to the foundation. @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/APds21Xz2E — Katie Nielsen (@KNielsenKPIX) October 9, 2017

At least 100 people have been injured in the wildfires.

St. Joseph Health said 100 patients have been treated, most for smoke inhalation, at two of its hospitals, Santa Rosa Memorial in Santa Rosa and Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

Those hospitals took on the majority of patients with other hospitals in the area evacuated because of the fires.

Current evacuations in Santa Rosa. Curfew until 7:15a. Do NOT enter area. Still fire danger & crews need roads clear for fire trucks. @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/mjvQg6cHnD — Katie Nielsen (@KNielsenKPIX) October 10, 2017

Two of the injured are critical. One has been transferred to a burn center with significant burns. Fifteen of the injuries are described as moderate and the rest are minor.

The number of injured is expected to climb as information comes in for all the other areas affected by the firestorm consuming the state.

