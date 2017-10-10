NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest evacuation orders | Road closures | Weather/air quality forecast | Wildfires Torch More Than 1,500 Structures

Police Investigating Shooting Death In Stockton

Filed Under: Homicide, police, shooting, stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton Police are investigating a homicide at Burkett Avenue and Home Street.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say they initially responded to a report of a gunshot victim.  When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound in the chest, officers say.

The man was rushed to the San Joaquin County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Stockton Police say the suspect is still outstanding. Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male. Police are now talking with neighbors to gather more information.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch