Police Investigating Shooting Death In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton Police are investigating a homicide at Burkett Avenue and Home Street.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say they initially responded to a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound in the chest, officers say.
The man was rushed to the San Joaquin County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Stockton Police say the suspect is still outstanding. Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male. Police are now talking with neighbors to gather more information.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.