Hour 1

Grant and Doug begin the day with thoughts on Jerry Jones statement about players not standing for the National Anthem before the game, how the Sacramento Kings played last night vs the TrailBlazers and some discussion on the now postponed game 4 of the NLDS between the Nationals and Cubs.

Hour 2

Fox’s NFL analyst Charles Davis joined Doug and Grant in the second hour. Listen as Charles talks about Cam Newton’s play over the last few weeks, what the Adrian Peterson to Cardinals means at the moment, how the Raiders may be in trouble and more thoughts around the entire league.

Hour 3

The head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined the fellas for his weekly appearance on the show. Hear coach talk about him holding out his vets for most of the preseason, why he wants to play most of his young players and how he see’s the rotation of players so far this year.

Hour 4

In hour four Doug and Grant talk to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale about the MLB playoffs, why the Cubs and Nats aren’t changing their starting pitchers with an extra day off and talk Sacramento Kings player rotation for the next few preseason games.