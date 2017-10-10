NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 15 dead so far | Trump pledges support | Road closures | Weather/air quality forecast

Sports is Still a Business: The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 10/10

Hour 1 

(credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Grant and Doug begin the day with thoughts on Jerry Jones statement about players not standing for the National Anthem before the game, how the Sacramento Kings played last night vs the TrailBlazers and some discussion on the now postponed game 4 of the NLDS between the Nationals and Cubs.

 

 

Hour 2

Adrian Peterson #28 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(Photo Credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Fox’s NFL analyst Charles Davis joined Doug and Grant in the second hour. Listen as Charles talks about Cam Newton’s play over the last few weeks, what the Adrian Peterson to Cardinals means at the moment, how the Raiders may be in trouble and more thoughts around the entire league.

 

Hour 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: Bogdan Bogdanovic #8 of the Sacramento Kings drives against Josh Hart #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined the fellas for his weekly appearance on the show. Hear coach talk about him holding out his vets for most of the preseason, why he wants to play most of his young players and how he see’s the rotation of players so far this year.

 

 

Hour 4

Credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

 In hour four Doug and Grant talk to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale about the MLB playoffs, why the Cubs and Nats aren’t changing their starting pitchers with an extra day off and talk Sacramento Kings player rotation for the next few preseason games.

