There’s a girth issue: The Drive – 10/10

HOUR 1

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Dave was joined by Pierre Noujaim of ABC 10 again today. They opened the show talking about the Kings preseason loss, the Vikings and Bears Monday Night Football game, and the Dodgers and Astros advancing to the Championship Series in the MLB postseason.

 

HOUR 2

180136389 Theres a girth issue: The Drive 10/10

(credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave and Pierre talked about Jerry Jones’ policy for standing for the national anthem. They also had Robert Littal on from Black Sports Online to discuss the Dolphins coach who resigned after video leaked of him using cocaine before a meeting.

 

HOUR 3

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Michael Smith and Jemele Hill chats of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Bruce Yeung/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Yeung/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kayte is back for the third hour! Kayte will be in each Tuesday at 8:00 AM to chat with Dave about the Kings and other happenings in the sports world. They talked about the Kings loss to Blazers, and Jemele Hill’s suspension from ESPN.

 

