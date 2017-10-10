HOUR 1

Dave was joined by Pierre Noujaim of ABC 10 again today. They opened the show talking about the Kings preseason loss, the Vikings and Bears Monday Night Football game, and the Dodgers and Astros advancing to the Championship Series in the MLB postseason.

HOUR 2

In the second hour, Dave and Pierre talked about Jerry Jones’ policy for standing for the national anthem. They also had Robert Littal on from Black Sports Online to discuss the Dolphins coach who resigned after video leaked of him using cocaine before a meeting.

HOUR 3

Kayte is back for the third hour! Kayte will be in each Tuesday at 8:00 AM to chat with Dave about the Kings and other happenings in the sports world. They talked about the Kings loss to Blazers, and Jemele Hill’s suspension from ESPN.

