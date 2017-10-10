NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 15 dead so far | Trump pledges support | Road closures | Weather/air quality forecast

4 Napa Valley Wineries Seriously Damaged In Wildfires, Vintners Say

SANTA ROSA (AP) – Worried vintners in Northern California’s wine country continue to determine the extent of damage to vineyards and wineries after wildfires swept through Napa and Sonoma counties.

The Napa Valley Vintners trade association reported that at least four wineries belonging to members suffered “total or very significant losses.” It also reported at least nine others reported damage to wineries or surrounding vineyards.

The organization emphasized that it had not heard from all members, especially those in the most vulnerable parts of the valley.

The oldest family-run winery in California survived Monday night, but operators were anxious to assess some crops.

The trade group said 90 percent of grapes had already been picked, with most of the remaining crop thick-skinned cabernet sauvignon grapes not expected to be affected by the smoke.

