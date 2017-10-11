NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 21 dead so farAir quality poor across regionTrump pledges supportRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpSports Teams Donate $450K To ReliefMore

Handyman Accused Of Stealing $200,000 Of Comic Books, Fleeing To Italy

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Dozens of comic book retailers fill the exhibitor and artist alley space during the first day of Awesome Con at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center June 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Thousands of fans of popular culture, fantasy and science fiction will gather for the three-day convention that includes comic books, collectibles, toys, games, original art, cosplay and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SPARTA, N.J. (AP) – Police say a handyman stole over $200,000 worth of comic books and artwork from a New Jersey homeowner before fleeing to Italy.

Sparta police Lt. John Lamon said Monday the theft happened earlier this year when a 64-year-old handyman from Brooklyn, New York, was hired to repair a New Jersey home that had sustained water damage. Sparta police say Francesco Bove made off with $239,000 in comic memorabilia from the unoccupied home.

Authorities say the homeowner reported the theft after a friend told him his pieces were on the market. Investigators say Bove sold multiple pieces from the collection before travelling to Italy.

Authorities say the homeowner has since located most of his stolen art.

Police say Bove is believed to be in the New York area. A phone number to contact him couldn’t be immediately located.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

