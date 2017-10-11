NORCAL WILDFIRES: Watch morning briefing | At least 17 dead so far | Trump pledges support | Road closures | Weather/air quality forecast

Horse racing is hard: The Drive – 10/11

Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, Jerry Jones, Las Vegas Knights, Oakland Raiders, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins

HOUR 1

gettyimages 856464288 Horse racing is hard: The Drive 10/11

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dave was joined by Scot Pollard today. Dave and Scot opened the show talking about the US men’s soccer team missing the World Cup, the Las Vegas Golden Knights honoring the Las Vegas shooting victims, and the national labor union filing a complaint against Jerry Jones.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

gettyimages 8569074721 Horse racing is hard: The Drive 10/11

( Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images )

In the second hour, Dave and Scot talked about the Adrian Peterson trade to Arizona, and looked across the NFL landscape for the rest of the season. Lake Lewis of the Redskins Wire joined the show at the bottom of the hour to preview 49ers-Washington.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

gettyimages 856427208 Horse racing is hard: The Drive 10/11

Credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The third hour started with the voice of the Raiders, Greg Papa, joining the show to preview the Raiders game against the Chargers. Dave and Scot also talked about bad reporter questions and why Jimmy Butler giving out his number was a terrible idea.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Carmichael Dave
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch