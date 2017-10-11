HOUR 1

Dave was joined by Scot Pollard today. Dave and Scot opened the show talking about the US men’s soccer team missing the World Cup, the Las Vegas Golden Knights honoring the Las Vegas shooting victims, and the national labor union filing a complaint against Jerry Jones.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2

In the second hour, Dave and Scot talked about the Adrian Peterson trade to Arizona, and looked across the NFL landscape for the rest of the season. Lake Lewis of the Redskins Wire joined the show at the bottom of the hour to preview 49ers-Washington.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 3



The third hour started with the voice of the Raiders, Greg Papa, joining the show to preview the Raiders game against the Chargers. Dave and Scot also talked about bad reporter questions and why Jimmy Butler giving out his number was a terrible idea.

Listen to the whole hour here: