NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 21 dead so farAir quality poor across regionTrump pledges supportRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpSports Teams Donate $450K To ReliefMore

Suspected Shoplifter Leaps Through Comic Book Store Window, Ends Up Bruised, Bloodied

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Police Department says a suspected shoplifter jumped through a window of a Times Square comic book store in an attempt to escape security guards.

Police say the man ran around the inside of Midtown Comics Tuesday afternoon before jumping through a window and falling two stories.

Witnesses say the bruised and bloodied man tried to crawl away, but was taken into custody. He’s being treated for his injuries at an area hospital.

The comic book store says police are investigating and its staff is safe.

The NYPD says charges are pending.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch