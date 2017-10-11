NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 21 dead so farAir quality poor across regionTrump pledges supportRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpSports Teams Donate $450K To ReliefMore

Tough Conversations: The Lo-Down – 10/11

Hour 1 

COUVA, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO - OCTOBER 10: Christian Pulisic (L) of the United States mens national team is tackled by Kevon Villaroel (R) of Trinidad and Tobago during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Trinidad and Tobago at the Ato Boldon Stadium on October 10, 2017 in Couva, Trinidad And Tobago.

(Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys discussed the US Men’s Soccer team’s embarrassing game last night against Trinidad and Tobago, and what the US needs to do to improve their soccer team.  This led to a longer discussion about Kids in Sports and how much money these Pay for Play leagues push out potential athletes.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 08: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to the pass in the first half during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on October 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys started with “One Small Thought” and broke down the AFC.  Next, Will Graves, AP Steelers Beat Writer, joined the guys to talk about the Steelers season so far and preview their game against the Chiefs on Sunday.  The guys also talked about Kevin Hogan starting at quarterback for the Browns on Sunday, and just how terrible all of the Browns quarterbacks have been since their expansion year.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

180136389 Tough Conversations: The Lo Down 10/11

(credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Jerry Jones meetings with the players over the player protests.  The guys also talked about baseball managers being fired after postseason runs, and why teams make the decisions that they make.  Next, the guys talked about an interview that Isaiah Thomas had with Sports Illustrated, and how he doesn’t want to talk to Danny Ainge after the trade.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch