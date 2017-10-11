Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys discussed the US Men's Soccer team's embarrassing game last night against Trinidad and Tobago, and what the US needs to do to improve their soccer team. This led to a longer discussion about Kids in Sports and how much money these Pay for Play leagues push out potential athletes.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys started with "One Small Thought" and broke down the AFC. Next, Will Graves, AP Steelers Beat Writer, joined the guys to talk about the Steelers season so far and preview their game against the Chiefs on Sunday. The guys also talked about Kevin Hogan starting at quarterback for the Browns on Sunday, and just how terrible all of the Browns quarterbacks have been since their expansion year.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Jerry Jones meetings with the players over the player protests. The guys also talked about baseball managers being fired after postseason runs, and why teams make the decisions that they make. Next, the guys talked about an interview that Isaiah Thomas had with Sports Illustrated, and how he doesn't want to talk to Danny Ainge after the trade.

