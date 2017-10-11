You Must Compete; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie- 10/11

Hour 1

Grant and Doug open the Wednesday edition of the show with talking about the disastrous loss by the US Mens Soccer team and not being able to qualify for the upcoming World Cup. Plus, how bad is it in New York for the Giants at the moment, hear the fellas give their thoughts on the news of Dominque Rodgers- Cromartie leaving the team’s facilities today.

Hour 2

Former Raider and current analyst Lincoln Kennedy joined Grant and Doug for his weekly appearance. Listen as Linc breaks down the offensive woes of the team, gives some thoughts on how they can get players like Marshawn Lynch and Amari Cooper going early in the game for team. Plus Linc gives his thoughts on Washington vs the Washington St later in the season.

Hour 3

Former Scout and current football analyst Chris Landry joined the Grant and Doug for his weekly appearance on “The Landry Report”! Hear Chris give his thoughts on what’s happening in New York with the Giants, Coach McAdoo and DRC, how the NFL season seems to be have taken over by the anthem protest rather then play on the football. Plus Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein jumps on the show to talk about the team’s next few games.

Hour 4

In hour four the General Manager of the Las Vegas Knights George McPhee joined the fellas to talk about the teams opening night festivities and the honoring of the victims of the Las Vegas tragedy.