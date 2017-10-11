NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 21 dead so farAir quality poor across regionTrump pledges supportRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpSports Teams Donate $450K To ReliefMore

You Must Compete; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie- 10/11

Hour 1 

COUVA, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO - OCTOBER 10: Christian Pulisic (L) of the United States mens national team is tackled by Kevon Villaroel (R) of Trinidad and Tobago during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Trinidad and Tobago at the Ato Boldon Stadium on October 10, 2017 in Couva, Trinidad And Tobago.

(Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Grant and Doug open the Wednesday edition of the show with talking about the disastrous loss by the US Mens Soccer team and not being able to qualify for the upcoming World Cup. Plus, how bad is it in New York for the Giants at the moment, hear the fellas give their thoughts on the news of Dominque Rodgers- Cromartie leaving the team’s facilities today.

 

Hour 2

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former Raider and current analyst Lincoln Kennedy joined Grant and Doug for his weekly appearance. Listen as Linc breaks down the offensive woes of the team, gives some thoughts on how they can get players like Marshawn Lynch and Amari Cooper going early in the game for team. Plus Linc gives his thoughts on Washington vs the Washington St later in the season.

 

Hour 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 08: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants is carted off the field after sustaining an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on October 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the New York Giants 27-22.

(Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Former Scout and current football analyst Chris Landry joined the Grant and Doug for his weekly appearance on “The Landry Report”! Hear Chris give his thoughts on what’s happening in New York with the Giants, Coach McAdoo and DRC, how the NFL season seems to be have taken over by the anthem protest rather then play on the football. Plus Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein jumps on the show to talk about the team’s next few games.

 

Hour 4

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 10: The names of the 58 people killed at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival are projected on the ice as the scoreboard counts 58 seconds of silence before the Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural regular-season home opener against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights honored first responders and victims of last week's mass shooting at the game. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. The Golden Knights won 5-2.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In hour four the General Manager of the Las Vegas Knights George McPhee joined the fellas to talk about the teams opening night festivities and the honoring of the victims of the Las Vegas tragedy.

