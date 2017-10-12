NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 29 dead so farResources: Evacuation orders, shelters and moreAir quality update and weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

A Mixed Bag; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 10/12

Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, George Hill, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB Playoffs, NFL, Sacramento Kings, Washington Nationals

Hour 1

gettyimages 830923616 e1503080600174 A Mixed Bag; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 10/12

Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

National NFL columnist for CBS Pete Prisco joined Grant and Doug in hour one to discuss the latest around the Ezekiel Elliot suspension, what it means to the Cowboys along with the rest of the division. Plus, Pete gives his thoughts on why the Raiders are struggling. Plus, the fellas talk Ezekiel Elliot’s suspension being upheld and why NFL suspensions are tiring to follow.

 

Hour 2

eric karros A Mixed Bag; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 10/12

Photo Courtesy: Fox Sports

Former All Star and current Fox analyst Eric Karros joined Grant and Doug to talk the 2017 MLB playoffs. Hear Eric talk about the excitement in Los Angeles for the Dodgers and how they are in a great position to win the championship, why he thinks the Astros are the team to beat, how much pressure the Nationals are under and why he thinks Dusty Baker has been ridden with bad luck in the postseason.

 

Hour 3

gettyimages 695726102 A Mixed Bag; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 10/12

Credit: Elsa/Getty Images

The fellas talk Sacramento Kings in hour three, as they continue the week long look at who will be in the rotation as well as take their best guess at who will get the start tonight vs the Clippers. Discuss the NLDS game 5 between the Nationals and Cubs plus talk some Thursday night football.

 

Hour 4

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 08: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants during an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on October 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

In hour four Grant and Doug begin the hour talking Kings, the young players expectations heading into tonight and speak to Jack Wang, Chargers beat reporter about the upcoming game Sunday vs the Raiders.

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch