Hour 1

National NFL columnist for CBS Pete Prisco joined Grant and Doug in hour one to discuss the latest around the Ezekiel Elliot suspension, what it means to the Cowboys along with the rest of the division. Plus, Pete gives his thoughts on why the Raiders are struggling. Plus, the fellas talk Ezekiel Elliot’s suspension being upheld and why NFL suspensions are tiring to follow.

Hour 2

Former All Star and current Fox analyst Eric Karros joined Grant and Doug to talk the 2017 MLB playoffs. Hear Eric talk about the excitement in Los Angeles for the Dodgers and how they are in a great position to win the championship, why he thinks the Astros are the team to beat, how much pressure the Nationals are under and why he thinks Dusty Baker has been ridden with bad luck in the postseason.

Hour 3

The fellas talk Sacramento Kings in hour three, as they continue the week long look at who will be in the rotation as well as take their best guess at who will get the start tonight vs the Clippers. Discuss the NLDS game 5 between the Nationals and Cubs plus talk some Thursday night football.

Hour 4

In hour four Grant and Doug begin the hour talking Kings, the young players expectations heading into tonight and speak to Jack Wang, Chargers beat reporter about the upcoming game Sunday vs the Raiders.