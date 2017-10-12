Cal Expo Opens As Wildfire Shelter As Evacuations Expand

SONOMA (CBS13/AP) – The latest on the wildfires burning in Northern California:

7:25 a.m.

In response to the expanding evacuations due to wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the Red Cross has opened Cal Expo as an additional shelter.

The Red Cross says everyone is welcome at their shelters; people do not need to be American citizens to receive assistance.

Volunteers will work to ensure that everyone – including children, the elderly, and those with special needs – get the best possible help.

To find all open shelters, go to RedCross.org/shelters.

6:10 a.m.

Officials believe at least 111 rural homes have been destroyed in a wildfire that is chewing through brush and timber on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada in California.

It’s one of more than 20 deadly and destructive fires burning across California.

Yuba County spokesman Russ Brown said Thursday that damage estimates are preliminary and crews have had a hard time getting into mountain communities to survey burn areas.

Brown says overnight winds lessened somewhat, giving firefighters an edge as they beat back the fire that broke out Sunday north of Sacramento.

The blaze that has consumed nearly 19 square miles (49 square kilometers) was 20 percent contained Wednesday night.

At least 23 people have died and thousands of homes have been destroyed in other fires north of San Francisco.

