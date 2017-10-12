NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 23 dead so farAir quality forecastTrump pledges supportRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

FA Cup and airport trivia: The Drive – 10/12

HOUR 1

gettyimages 853835614 FA Cup and airport trivia: The Drive 10/12

Credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dave flew solo today. He opened up talking about the Nationals-Cubs game and the Yankees-Indians game. He also talked about the Eagles-Panthers Thursday Night Football matchup, and broke down some numbers from the MLB postseason.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: Bogdan Bogdanovic #8 of the Sacramento Kings drives against Josh Hart #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave looked at some peripheral story lines from the NFL season. He also discussed what to expect from the Kings this season, and had TV voice of the Kings, Grant Napear on to talk about the upcoming Kings season.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

851467832 FA Cup and airport trivia: The Drive 10/12

(Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)

The final hour was full of guests. Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee was on to talk about the 49ers-Washington matchup Sunday. Sacramento Kings forward Jack Cooley joined the show at the bottom of the hour.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

