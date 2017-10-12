HOUR 1
Dave flew solo today. He opened up talking about the Nationals-Cubs game and the Yankees-Indians game. He also talked about the Eagles-Panthers Thursday Night Football matchup, and broke down some numbers from the MLB postseason.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2
In the second hour, Dave looked at some peripheral story lines from the NFL season. He also discussed what to expect from the Kings this season, and had TV voice of the Kings, Grant Napear on to talk about the upcoming Kings season.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3
The final hour was full of guests. Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee was on to talk about the 49ers-Washington matchup Sunday. Sacramento Kings forward Jack Cooley joined the show at the bottom of the hour.
Listen to the whole hour here: