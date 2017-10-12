Northern California Wildfires: Resources

We’ve assembled a list of information, including helpful links, to keep you and your family safe during as wildfires continue to spread. Check back periodically for updates.
General Resources
- Air quality readings
- Road Closures
- Latest forecast video
- Wind speed measurements
- More weather information
Evacuation Orders & Advisories
Click on each county listed below for details about evacuation orders and advisories.
- Butte County (Downgraded to an evacuation warning.)
- Mendocino & Lake counties (Redwood/Potter/Sulphur fires — aka. Mendocino Lake Complex)
- Solano County (May load slowly.)
- Sonoma County
- Calaveras County: Residents are being let back in. Highway 26 is open, with restrictions.
- Napa County – (Atlas Fire [Southern LNU Complex]), (Tubbs Fire [Central LNU Complex])
- Nevada County (May load slowly.)
- Yuba County
Evacuation Shelters
- Mendocino County – Ukiah High School, Willits High School, Hopland Band of Pomo Indians Gymnasium
- Solano County – Solano Community College, Alan Witt Sports Complex, Fairfield High School, Solano County Fairgrounds
- Nevada County – Twin Cities Church; animal shelter is at Nevada County Fairgrounds
- Sonoma County
- Napa County – Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, Crosswalk Community Church in Napa
- Yuba County – Yuba/Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City (Animals & Residents), Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley, Nazarene Church in Oroville, Animal Shelter – Nevada Co. Fairgrounds in Grass Valley, Small Animal Shelter – The Old County Hospital in Oroville, Large Animal Shelter – Camelot Equestrian Park in Oroville
Sign Up For Emergency Alerts:
- Text your ZIP code to 888777 to sign up for alerts from local law enforcement agencies.
- Cal Fire’s Prepare for Wildfire App (Customized alerts or push notifications)
By county: