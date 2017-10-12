Northern California Wildfires: Resources

NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 26 dead so farResources: Evacuation orders, shelters and moreAir quality update and weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

We’ve assembled a list of information, including helpful links, to keep you and your family safe during as wildfires continue to spread. Check back periodically for updates.

General Resources

Evacuation Orders & Advisories
Click on each county listed below for details about evacuation orders and advisories.

Evacuation Shelters

  • Mendocino County – Ukiah High School, Willits High School, Hopland Band of Pomo Indians Gymnasium
  • Solano County – Solano Community College, Alan Witt Sports Complex, Fairfield High School, Solano County Fairgrounds
  • Nevada County – Twin Cities Church; animal shelter is at Nevada County Fairgrounds
  • Sonoma County
  • Napa County – Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga, Crosswalk Community Church in Napa
  • Yuba County  – Yuba/Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City (Animals & Residents), Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley, Nazarene Church in Oroville, Animal Shelter – Nevada Co. Fairgrounds in Grass Valley, Small Animal Shelter – The Old County Hospital in Oroville, Large Animal Shelter – Camelot Equestrian Park in Oroville

Sign Up For Emergency Alerts:

By county:

