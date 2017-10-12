Red Cross Relief At The Hoblit Ram Truck Center

Hoblit Ram Truck Center will be having a Red Cross Relief Event! They will be accepting donations to help those involved on the Napa County Fires on Saturday, October 14.
Rotary will provide breakfast from 7am-11am and lunch from 11am-4pm.
Hoblit Ram Truck Center will be donating $250 for every vehicle sold during this event. They will also be providing those who are looking to buy vehicles an additional $500 off on the new 2017/2018 vehicles.
Donations they are accepting are:
- Cash Donations
- Toiletries Product
Hoblit Ram Truck Center is located on:
1990 Hays Lane, Woodland, CA 95776
For further information, contact Hoblit Ram at 530.662.4667