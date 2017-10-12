NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 26 dead so farAir quality update and weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

Red Cross Relief At The Hoblit Ram Truck Center

Hoblit Ram Truck Center will be having a Red Cross Relief Event! They will be accepting donations to help those involved on the Napa County Fires on Saturday, October 14.

Rotary will provide breakfast from 7am-11am and lunch from 11am-4pm.

Hoblit Ram Truck Center will be donating $250 for every vehicle sold during this event. They will also be providing those who are looking to buy vehicles an additional $500 off on the new 2017/2018 vehicles.

Donations they are accepting are:

  • Cash Donations
  • Toiletries Product

Hoblit Ram Truck Center is located on:

1990 Hays Lane, Woodland, CA 95776

For further information, contact Hoblit Ram at 530.662.4667

