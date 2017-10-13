49ers Week 6 Injury Report: Roster Is Beat Up Heading Into Showdown With Redskins

By Sam McPherson

As many as 10 San Francisco 49ers players could miss Sunday’s Week 6 matchup on the road against the Washington Redskins, and with the 49ers still winless this season after four straight close losses by a combined 11 points, that could be bad news for the team as it prepares for its next game with the status of so many players up in the air.

Eight players on the defensive side of the ball were limited in practice this week, and the defense has been playing admirably this season despite all the injuries. However, if San Francisco is going to beat Washington this weekend, it needs to be as healthy as possible on that side of the ball. The depth and fatigue has been an issue this season for the 49ers in their close losses.

So many injuries on defense

The 49ers could get some key players back this week on defense, such as linebacker Reuben Foster (ankle) and safety Eric Reid (knee). Both players were limited participants in Wednesday and Thursday workouts, so they could be game-day decisions. It would be nice to get those two starters back, but the team also could err on the side of caution and not them risk further injury.

Other injured players on the defensive side include LB Ray-Ray Armstrong (shoulder), defensive back Adrian Colbert (hamstring), nose tackle Earl Mitchell (knee), S Jimmie Ward (shoulder), LB Dekoda Watson (groin) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion). All six of these players were limited in workouts this week, and they are questionable, too, for Sunday’s game.

Offense is healthy in a comparative sense

Only two players on the offense were listed on the official injury report this week. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk was unable to practice this week due to a back problem, so he is doubtful for the Redskins game. Tight end George Kittle (chest), who has 17 catches this year despite being injured almost every week so far, was limited on Wednesday and Thursday in workouts, but he is expected to play on Sunday nonetheless, barring any setbacks.

Three key players for Washington could be out

The Redskins have three significant players who were unable to workout this week, leaving their status for the matchup up in the air: Running back Rob Kelley (ankle), cornerback Josh Norman (ribs) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (knee). Norman definitely is out, while Kelley is doubtful, and Williams is questionable.

Questionable:

(LB) Ray-Ray Armstrong (Shoulder) — Limited Participation In Practice

(DB) Adrian Colbert (Hamstring) — Limited Participation In Practice

(LB) Reuben Foster (Ankle) — Limited Participation In Practice

(TE) George Kittle (Chest) — Limited Participation In Practice

(NT) Earl Mitchell (Knee) — Limited Participation In Practice

(S) Eric Reid (Knee) — Limited Participation In Practice

(S) Jimmie Ward (Shoulder) — Limited Participation In Practice

(LB) Dekoda Watson (Groin) — Limited Participation In Practice

(CB) Ahkello Witherspoon (Concussion) — Limited Participation In Practice

Doubtful: