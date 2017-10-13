Le Dîner en Blanc SacramentoAlmost, 1,700 revelers gathered at the iconic Sacramento Memorial Auditorium for the 2nd edition of Le Dîner en Blanc Sacramento on October 7th. Once again, Sacramentans had a chance to enjoy one of the city's special public spaces, exhibit unique fashion, and dine together in open-air with friends, neighbors and fellow citizens. Diner en Blanc is an event held globally where pre-registered guests agree to dress all in white and enjoy a private picnic at a public space. The International event debuted locally in 2016 on DOCO Plaza at the Golden 1 Center just days after the grand opening of Sacramento’s newest and most anticipated community venue. With Sacramento Memorial Auditorium opening doors in 1927, celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, event organizers were excited to bring Dîner en Blanc to one of the city’s oldest and most historic community venues. The pop-up Parisian-style picnic requires guests to wear all white, prepare their own menus, and bring their own picnic materials, including table and chairs. “As Hosts of Le Dîner en Blanc, we love the spirit, energy, enthusiasm and total commitment by guests to participate in an event of their own creation,” said Christine Ault, one of six co-hosts who organize the event. “We were so happy to see new friendships being made, existing ones celebrated, and our diverse community join together in a joyous one-of-a-kind experience.” Created in Paris nearly 30 years ago, this global phenomenon takes place in more than 70 cities and 25 countries around the world such as New York, Sydney, Toronto, Singapore, Mexico City, Johannesburg, Hong Kong, and—now Sacramento. “Le Dîner en Blanc is organized purely to build community and friendship and not for profit or associated with any humanitarian or fundraising cause,” Ault said. “With more than 20 events in the U.S. alone, Sacramento holds the distinction of being the first and only city in all of Northern California to host this international affair.” Le Dîner en Blanc Sacramento is produced by six hosts and a volunteer team of almost 40 Leaders. The 2017 event was supported by local partners Nugget Markets, Land Rover Rocklin and Sacramento, and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, and Evian Badoit as the national partner.