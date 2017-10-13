NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 35 dead so farWildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

A Legend Fallen; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 10/13

Hour 1

Grant and Doug kick of the Friday edition of the show with a round table of sports topics, as the face of the San Francisco 49ers NaVorro Bowman was released, how the Kings looked last night in LA and what the plan is moving forward tonight with the rotation of players playing.

 

 

Hour 2

ESPN’s Marc Spears joins Grant and Doug to give his thoughts on the the NBA preseason action coming to an end, how good he thinks D’Aaron Fox will be and already is, why the Warriors are the team to beat and the expectations of the new look Sacramento Kings.

 

Hour 3

NFL reporter for the MMQB Andy Benoit, joined the the fellas for his weekly appearance on the show. Hear Andy break down last week’s film for multiple teams looking to bounce back this week to get in the win column. Everything from the Oakland Raiders vs the Chargers this week in Oakland to what the San Francisco 49ers will do at LB now that NaVorro Bowman has been released.

 

Hour 4 

In hour four of the show the fellas give their picks, locks and upset in the slate of games in the NFL. Plus talk how good Jamies Winston is compared to some of the other young QB’s in the league.

