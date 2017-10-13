Support Pours In For Firefighters And First Responders

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Help for people impacted by the wildfires this week continues to pour in from up and down the state, and the community isn’t just coming together for fire victims, but also for first responders.

In the Green Valley neighborhood in Fairfield, firefighters from various agencies are on standby as the Atlas Fire burns three miles from Green Valley and Rockville roads.

The neighborhood is under a mandatory evacuation. Most people are gone, except for a handful of residents who wanted to stay and help support firefighters.

One woman set up a small table filled with food and water. One couple has been walking around the neighborhood making sure any pets left behind are taken care of.

There is also a business not too far called Napa Deli. Its owners decided to close their doors to customers and open it for first responders. Together with volunteers, they make sack lunches and deliver them. They started with 300 lunches, and as of Friday, they have delivered 6,000.

Firefighters say most crews have all gotten at least some kind of rest and are prepared to battle these wildfires into the weekend. They also say they’re grateful for the community’s support.

“It’s one less thing that we have to think about, how we’re going to, you know, recoup, how we are going to take care of ourselves. Really, the outpouring has been really good from the community,” said Justin Benguerel, a Cal Fire battalion chief.

Donations have been pouring in for first responders at the deli.

Owners expect to be at the deli over the weekend along with so many people who have signed up to volunteer.