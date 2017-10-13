ICE Says Routine Enforcement Suspended In Wildfire Zone

NAPA (CBS SF) – Local and federal officials made reassurances to undocumented immigrants impacted by wildfires in wine country, saying that routine enforcement is not taking place.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a written statement that the agency is “deeply concerned” about the devastating wildfires, which have killed at least 31 people and have scorched nearly 200,000 acres as of Friday morning.
“In consideration of these distressing circumstances, ICE will continue to suspend routine immigration enforcement operations in the areas affected by the fires in northern California,” the agency said.
ICE said it would make an exception in the case of a “serious criminal presenting a public safety threat.”
The agency went onto say that enforcement would not be conducted at evacuation sites, shelters or food banks.