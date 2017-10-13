Oakland Raiders Week 6 Injury Report: Derek Carr Returns From Back Injury

By Shawn Lealos

The biggest name on the Oakland Raiders injury report last week was quarterback Derek Carr, who suffered a fracture in his back. However, the Raiders have dropped to 2-3 for the season after losing three games straight and Carr wants back on the field now. The most interesting thing is that the Raiders injury report this week no longer includes Carr. As Oakland prepares to face off with the Los Angeles Chargers, they’re no doubt hoping Carr’s return will get them back on track.

Oakland Raiders Bringing Back Derek Carr Early

The Derek Carr injury was a back fracture that happened when his body bent the wrong way on a sack against the Denver Broncos. While EJ Manuel didn’t play badly in his time stepping in for Carr, he still couldn’t lead the Raiders to a win last week over the Baltimore Ravens. Carr was supposed to be out for a month or more, but he will only end up having missed one game. The thing that fans have to worry about is whether or not he is really ready to play again.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-4 on the season and offer little challenge to the Raiders this week. Despite that, Oakland is half a game back from the Denver Broncos and three games back from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders need to turn things around fast, and they are bringing back Carr to try to kickstart something. Head coach Jack Del Rio said that Carr wanted to come back last week and after a week of practice, he will return for the Chargers game.

Defensive Injuries

The Oakland Raiders’ biggest problems come on the defensive side of the ball. Oakland gave up 27 points to the Washington Redskins, 16 to the Denver Broncos, and 30 to the Baltimore Ravens. The good news is that linebacker Cory James was upgraded to limited and there is a chance they could get him back for this game. Starting cornerback David Amerson is listed as questionable with a concussion, but he was limited in practice so there is a chance he could return as well.

However, cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Antonio Hamilton are both out this week, leaving the Raiders secondary very shorthanded against Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers. Starting middle linebacker Marquel Lee is also out with an ankle injury this week.

Chargers Getting Mike Williams Back

The San Diego Chargers drafted Mike Williams in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the hopes of giving Philip Rivers a new legitimate target in the passing game. However, Williams suffered a herniated disc in his back and missed all of training camp and preseason. He still hasn’t played for the Chargers yet, but said he expects to make his NFL debut this week against the Raiders.

Oakland Raiders Injury Report

Questionable

DeAndre Washington (RB) – hamstring – limited practice

Cory James (LB) – knee – limited practice

David Amerson (CB) – shoulder – limited practice

Out