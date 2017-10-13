NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 35 dead so farWildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

Deputy’s Rescue Of Disabled Woman From Fire Caught On Camera

Filed Under: body cam, rescue, Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (AP) – Body camera footage shows a sheriff’s deputy braving flames to rescue a disabled woman and get people to flee from a lethal wildfire that has already begun devouring a Northern California community.

“Go! Go! Go! Go! Go!” the unnamed deputy yells at one point to drivers who are hesitating and moving slowly as they flee.

The video was released Friday by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office of the community of Mark West, which is lit up orange with flame and so thick with smoke it’s difficult to see.

The deputy, wheezing and coughing, runs to several doors shouting “sheriff’s office!” for anyone who may be in earshot.

He then comes across another deputy with a woman in a wheelchair right next to a house that is burning and lifts her into an SUV to take her away.

Back in his car, he appears to drive straight through the flames at one point as he tries to help evacuees to safety.

