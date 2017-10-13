Land Based Learning DINNER AT THE BARN FundraiserThe second fundraiser dinner at the BARN in West Sacramento on October 8th, presented by Raley’s The evening started with cocktail reception at the Barn with diner and auction at the Garden Park with Urban Farm local meal prepared by chefs, Taylor Loveland and David Dein of The Patriot Restaurant in Carmichael. The BARN is the Bridge District’s new indoor/outdoor hot spot for entertainment, fundraisers, food service and farmers market on West Sacramento’s riverfront. The Center for Land-Based Learning is dedicated to creating the next generation of farmers and teaching California’s youth about the importance of agriculture and natural resource conservation