The preseason finale: The Drive – 10/13

HOUR 1

Dave flew solo again today. He opened the show talking about the MLB postseason, the Cubs win over the Nationals, and the Thursday Night game between the Eagles and Panthers. He also talked about the Kings loss to the Clippers.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2

In the second hour, Dave talked about Cam Newton’s place among the NFL’s best quarterbacks, the Eagles potential Super Bowl chances, and the Raiders-Chargers matchup Sunday. Sean Salisbury of SB Nation radio joined the show at the bottom of the hour.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

CBS Sports fantasy football expert Dave Richard joined the show at the top of the third hour. Dave finished the show with a quick preview of the Kings preseason finale against the Warriors, and talked about why NBA fans should be interested this season.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

