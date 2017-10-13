NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 35 dead so farWildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

This One Got Away From Us: The Lo-Down – 10/13

Filed Under: MLB, NaVorro Bowman, NBA, NFL, Oakland Raiders, The Lo-Down, US Soccer

Hour 1

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals walks into the clubhouse after losing to the Chicago Cubs in game five of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on October 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talked about last night’s Cubs Nationals Game 5, and talk about DC experiencing another sports heartbreak.  The guys also talked about the some of the Week 6 games in the NFL and asked who is the best one loss team in the NFL.  They also spent some time talking about the Kings preseason game against the Clippers last night.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

COUVA, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO - OCTOBER 10: Head coach of the United States mens national team Bruce Arena during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Trinidad and Tobago at the Ato Boldon Stadium on October 10, 2017 in Couva, Trinidad And Tobago.

(Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Damien started the hour talking about how he was asked if he wanted to dance with Salt N Pepa at Downtown Chowdown on Sunday, and Jason and Chris tried to talk him in to doing it.  Next, with Bruce Arena out as Manager of the US Men’s Team the guys discuss what the federation needs to do to fix the team. The guys also talked about the upcoming Kings season and ask who should be the starting 5 to start the year.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders talks with wide recievers coach Nick Holz during the closing moments of the Raiders 27-10 loss to the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason start with their Friday Five and gave you five games and story lines to watch for this Sports weekend.  Next, the guys gave their predictions for the Week 6 games in the NFL.  The guys then ended the show talking about Game 1 of the ALCS tonight between the Yankees and Astros, and tonight’s Warriors Kings game before the start of the regular season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch