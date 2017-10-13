Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talked about last night’s Cubs Nationals Game 5, and talk about DC experiencing another sports heartbreak. The guys also talked about the some of the Week 6 games in the NFL and asked who is the best one loss team in the NFL. They also spent some time talking about the Kings preseason game against the Clippers last night. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show Damien started the hour talking about how he was asked if he wanted to dance with Salt N Pepa at Downtown Chowdown on Sunday, and Jason and Chris tried to talk him in to doing it. Next, with Bruce Arena out as Manager of the US Men’s Team the guys discuss what the federation needs to do to fix the team. The guys also talked about the upcoming Kings season and ask who should be the starting 5 to start the year. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 3
In the final hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason start with their Friday Five and gave you five games and story lines to watch for this Sports weekend. Next, the guys gave their predictions for the Week 6 games in the NFL. The guys then ended the show talking about Game 1 of the ALCS tonight between the Yankees and Astros, and tonight’s Warriors Kings game before the start of the regular season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
