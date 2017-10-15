NORCAL WILDFIRES: Wildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

James Corden Sparks Controversy By Joking About Harvey Weinstein

Filed Under: cbs, Harvey Weinstein, James Corden, Late Late Show with James Corden
James Corden poses in the press room at the 66th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 10, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television talk show host James Corden is facing a backlash over jokes he made about Harvey Weinstein.

Corden made a string of quips about Weinstein and the sexual misconduct allegations against him during a Hollywood charity event Friday. Corden joked about Weinstein in a bathtub and said “he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”

Italian actress Asia Argento, one of his Weinstein’s accusers, chided Corden on Sunday on Twitter, saying “shame on this pig.”

Rose McGowan, another Weinstein accuser, tweeted that Corden’s jokes show “EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are.”

The host of “The Late Late Show” on CBS apologized on Twitter, saying he intended to shame Weinstein and called Weinstein’s behavior “inexcusable.” Corden tweeted, “To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter.”

