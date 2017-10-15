NORCAL WILDFIRES: Wildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Julissa Ortiz

Email: jbortiz@kmaxtv.com
Twitter:  @TVTina_Ju
Instagram: GoodDayJu

Julissa attended St. Francis Elementary and St. Francis High School. She started her TV career at CW31 as an intern for Good Day Sacramento.

After graduating from the University of Southern California, Julissa landed her first on-air job in the desert southwest as the Imperial Valley Bureau Chief for KYMA-TV, the NBC affiliate in El Centro, California. A little over a year later, Julissa moved from the desert to the beach as the weekend weather anchor for KCOY-TV, the CBS affiliate on the central coast. During her five years there, she worked her way into the primary anchor chair on the 6 o’clock evening news. Julissa was also the primary reporter for the Michael Jackson Child Molestation Trial. Julissa is best known for her morning segments, “Breakfast With Julissa” and Friday morning pep rallies at area high schools.

Now back in Sacramento, Julissa looks forward to spending time with her family and friends.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch