PG&E Hopes To Restore Power In Wildfire Areas By Monday Night

A truck burns as fire ravages the Napa wine region in California on October 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say they expect to restore power to all its customers in the fire zones by late Monday.

The company said in a statement Sunday that power has been restored to more than 92 percent of homes and businesses that lost power during the wildfires, but about 21,000 electric customers remain without power.

After the wildfires broke, PG&E turned off gas service to about 42,000 customers in the affected areas of Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Nearly 900 workers, from PG&E and from other energy companies, have been working to relight pilot lights in areas where it’s safe to do so.

The company says safety work on gas pipelines should be completely by the morning. It wasn’t immediately known when service would be fully restored.

