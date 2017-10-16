NORCAL WILDFIRES: Wildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsFire mapHow you can helpMore
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

AD! ALL DAY!: The Lo-Down – 10/16

Filed Under: College Football, MLB, NBA, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 15: Running back Adrian Peterson #23 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes the football past cornerback Brent Grimes #24 and defensive back Robert McClain #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Buccaneers 38-33.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason start the show talking about Aaron Rodgers injury yesterday, and what the rest of the season will look like without the quarterback.  Next, the guys broke down the Week 6 games, and talk about what the biggest surprises on Sunday.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys started the hour talking about college football, and all the undefeated teams that went down over the weekend.  The guys also broke down the MLB playoffs and ask if the Yankees or Cubs could come back to win after starting their series 0 and 2.  They also went over their Best and Worst from the Weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers breaks a tackle by Marcus Gilchrist #21 of the New York Jets during their NFL game at Levi\'s Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Colin Kaepernick filing a grievance against the NFL, and what the Kaepernick’s future is going to be in football.  The guys then went over what they got right and what they got wrong from their predictions on Friday, and then closed the show with their prediction of tonight’s Monday Night Football.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch