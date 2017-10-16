Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason start the show talking about Aaron Rodgers injury yesterday, and what the rest of the season will look like without the quarterback. Next, the guys broke down the Week 6 games, and talk about what the biggest surprises on Sunday. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show the guys started the hour talking about college football, and all the undefeated teams that went down over the weekend. The guys also broke down the MLB playoffs and ask if the Yankees or Cubs could come back to win after starting their series 0 and 2. They also went over their Best and Worst from the Weekend. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 3
In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Colin Kaepernick filing a grievance against the NFL, and what the Kaepernick’s future is going to be in football. The guys then went over what they got right and what they got wrong from their predictions on Friday, and then closed the show with their prediction of tonight’s Monday Night Football. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.