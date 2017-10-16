HOUR 1
Dave flew solo today. In the first hour he talked about the 49ers loss to Washington, the Raiders loss to the Chargers, and Aaron Rodgers’ broken collarbone.
HOUR 2
In Hour 2, Dave broke down some of the larger issues with the Raiders and asked whether Jack Del Rio is on the hot seat. He also took calls on whether the 49ers or Raiders are in a better spot for the future.
HOUR 3
Dave took a longer look around the NFL in the third hour, including looks at the bevy of injuries to high-profile players. He also talked about the 9-year-old A’s fan who wrote a letter to the A’s after losing all his memorabilia in the Northern California fires.
