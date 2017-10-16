NORCAL WILDFIRES: Wildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

Jack Del Rio’s seat is heating up: The Drive – 10/16

HOUR 1

gettyimages 861674280 Jack Del Rios seat is heating up: The Drive 10/16

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dave flew solo today. In the first hour he talked about the 49ers loss to Washington, the Raiders loss to the Chargers, and Aaron Rodgers’ broken collarbone.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

gettyimages 861727902 Jack Del Rios seat is heating up: The Drive 10/16

(Photo by Don Feria/Getty Images)

In Hour 2, Dave broke down some of the larger issues with the Raiders and asked whether Jack Del Rio is on the hot seat. He also took calls on whether the 49ers or Raiders are in a better spot for the future.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

gettyimages 855316516 Jack Del Rios seat is heating up: The Drive 10/16

(Photo by Richard W. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dave took a longer look around the NFL in the third hour, including looks at the bevy of injuries to high-profile players. He also talked about the 9-year-old A’s fan who wrote a letter to the A’s after losing all his memorabilia in the Northern California fires.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

