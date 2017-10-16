JASON ROSS: PREVIEWING THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

The NBA had a great off-season but now it is time to see all these new faces in new places. Welcome to the NBA’s opening week. It starts on Tuesday with two marquee games and for the Sacramento Kings it begins on Wednesday at home against the Rockets. Another year in which the Western Conference is very strong from top to bottom. I have taken on the task of ranking them from 1-15 so here we go:

The Playoff Teams

1. Golden State Warriors: The champs are probably better and deeper. They kept their core and main rotation players and added even more quality depth. Their stars are in their prime and besides getting bored or injured this team should thrive.

2. Houston Rockets: Houston will look a little different with Chris Paul joining James Harden for a lethal backcourt. What won’t look different is the team launching three after three. Expect Houston to hoist em up regularly and make them at a great clip too. Adding some tough defensive minded guys like PJ Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute will be nice additions.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder: I really like the potential of the All-Star trio of Westbrook, George and Anthony. Keeping Stephen Adams and adding names like Patrick Patterson and Raymond Felton should do just enough to keep this team at the top of the west. Not sure how they will handle late game situations but they have multiple people that can hit the game winner.

4. San Antonio Spurs: I will never give up on this team but I do see a little drop happening this season. A lot of their players have now aged and their young talent besides Kawhi Leonard isn’t close to his level. They are well coached and they know who they are so they are tough to beat but they just aren’t as talented as some of the other teams in the Western Conference.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: A lot of people are writing them off, I am not one of them. LA will be different this year but they will feature a very good front court. I like Galinari with Blake and DeAndre. Pat Beverly makes them tough and Lou Williams is a fantastic bench scorer. The Clippers won’t threaten to win the west but I do think they will be better than most people think.

6. Minnesota Timberwolves: This team got better, a lot better. They still have some holes but the talent has taken a huge leap forward. Coach Thibs may get frustrated with limited shooting and defense but will love the skill that they can throw out there on a nightly basis.

7. Utah Jazz: I realize that they lost George Hill and Gordon Hayward but this team has learned how to win the last couple of seasons. Quinn Snyder is a good coach and this team will defend. Rudy Gobert is a great defensive anchor and they have enough young players finding a groove like Hood and veterans like Joe Johnson that will make them a tough opponent most every night.

8. Portland TrailBlazers: The addition of Jusuf Nurkic made this team much better at the end of last season. I love the backcourt but not a lot else from Portland. I think the three players though will be enough to elevate them to the top 8.

In the Lottery:

9. Memphis Grizzlies: This team lost a lot of leadership and skill in Vince Carter, Tony Allen and Zach Randolph but will count on Marc Gasol and Mike Conley to not let that drop off bother the team. Too many question marks for me with Memphis. I think they will be close but just miss out on the top 8.

10. Denver Nuggets: A lot of people love the potential of the Nuggets. This is the team that I feel I could be most wrong about. I don’t see what others do. I like Jokic and Milsap but not a lot else. Good players but not great. Good offense with a bad defense. Not sure it will equate to enough wins for Denver.

11. New Orleans Pelicans: Two stud big men will make them tough but they are light in other areas. This isn’t a big man dominated league either anymore. That does make the Pelicans unique but not in a way where you believe that they will be special. If the season goes south watch for the Pelicans to move Boogie before the deadline.

12. Sacramento Kings: Unfortunately I see another season without the playoffs but the vision and direction has been put in place. At the conclusion of this season the Kings need to have clarity as to what young core they are going to build around. The point guard position with Hill, Fox and Mason will quickly become a major strength of this team.

13. Los Angeles Lakers: I like the potential of their young pieces of Kuzma, Ingram and Ball better than when they were touting Clarkson, Russell and Randle. This team isn’t there yet but they might be there soon. They will build and likely land some significant free agents soon, so the rest of the league better enjoy watching this team struggle for now.

14. Dallas Mavericks: Love their coach but not a lot else. Dirk is a Hall of Famer but not the same guy. Dennis Smith Jr. might be their future but what is in between. Role players without a huge ceiling. I think it will be a tough year for the Mavs.

15. Phoenix Suns: Booker and Jackson should be a part of this rebuild. Their frontline is very thin. This team should look to move Chandler and Bledsoe at some point this season and keep acquiring assets. Phoenix will struggle and I believe be the worst team in the west.