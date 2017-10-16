Hour 1
The Monday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie kicks off with Grant wondering what happened to the Raiders. Listen as Grant gives his thoughts on why the Raiders are pretty close to being done for the season and why the 49ers though win less seem to be playing harder then Oakland.
Hour 2
In hour two of the show super Kings fan Eduardo from Chile joined the show as he is in town to see opening day of the Kings season and the fellas talk to Raiders fans about the team playing bad so far this season.