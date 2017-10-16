NORCAL WILDFIRES: Wildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsFire mapHow you can helpMore

On the Downfall; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 10/16

Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, NaVorro Bowman, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, San Francisco 49ers

Hour 1

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 15: DeAndre Washington #33 of the Oakland Raiders is tackled by his facemask by Darius Philon #93 of the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 15, 2017 in Oakland, California.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Monday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie kicks off with Grant wondering what happened to the Raiders. Listen as Grant gives his thoughts on why the Raiders are pretty close to being done for the season and why the 49ers though win less seem to be playing harder then Oakland.

 

 

Hour 2

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 08: Jared Cook #87 of the Oakland Raiders is unable to make a catch in the endzone against the Baltimore Ravens during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In hour two of the show super Kings fan Eduardo from Chile joined the show as he is in town to see opening day of the Kings season and the fellas talk to Raiders fans about the team playing bad so far this season.

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch