Gov. Brown Vetoes Bill Requiring Candidates To Disclose Taxes

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed a bill requiring presidential candidates to share their five most recent years of tax returns in order to appear on California’s ballot.

It was aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to release his tax returns should be run for the White House again in 2020 and to ensure that future candidates won’t hide their returns as Trump did in the 2016 campaign.

Brown said in a letter to lawmakers Sunday that he worried such a law might not be constitutional.

The Democratic governor’s action dashed the hopes of proponents who hoped California would move forward with the requirements even as similar measures failed in more than two dozen other states.

