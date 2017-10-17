NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsFire mapHow you can helpMore WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

And Here We…Go: The Lo-Down – 10/17

Filed Under: MLB, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason started the show talking about opening night of the NBA, and preview the upcoming season.  They also ask if it’s going to be the Cavs and Warriors in the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row.  The guys also talked about the Yankees getting their first win of the series against the Astros, and if they could win the ALCS.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 01: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons drops back to pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys start the hour with “One Small Thought,” and broke down the NFC.  Next, the guys give their predictions for the upcoming NBA Season.  They also talked some Kings and ask, who on the Kings will lead the team in scoring.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: Garrett Temple #17 of the Sacramento Kings and Brandon Ingram #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers fight for a rebound during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys give their Winners and Losers from Week 6 of the NFL.  Next, the guys take a look at Week 7 of the NFL, especially with the Chiefs and Raiders which is on Thursday Night football this week. Sacramento Kings Guard Garrett Temple joins Damien and Jason at the end of the show to talk about the upcoming NBA season, and the crazy offseason in the NBA. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

