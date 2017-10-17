Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason started the show talking about opening night of the NBA, and preview the upcoming season. They also ask if it’s going to be the Cavs and Warriors in the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row. The guys also talked about the Yankees getting their first win of the series against the Astros, and if they could win the ALCS. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show the guys start the hour with “One Small Thought,” and broke down the NFC. Next, the guys give their predictions for the upcoming NBA Season. They also talked some Kings and ask, who on the Kings will lead the team in scoring. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 3
In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys give their Winners and Losers from Week 6 of the NFL. Next, the guys take a look at Week 7 of the NFL, especially with the Chiefs and Raiders which is on Thursday Night football this week. Sacramento Kings Guard Garrett Temple joins Damien and Jason at the end of the show to talk about the upcoming NBA season, and the crazy offseason in the NBA. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
